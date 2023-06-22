12 Of The Best RPG Games On Android In 2023
When people think of mobile gaming, they will likely picture cheap action games or puzzle titles that feature repetitive gameplay, endless advertisements, and microtransactions. Thankfully, not every game released on Android via the Play Store is like that. There are plenty of great games available on smartphones and tablets that are much more like the traditional releases you would normally see on consoles and PC.
Perhaps the best example of this in terms of Android games are the wide variety of RPG titles available, as the Play Store is home to many great role-playing games of all types. This includes tactical turn-based RPGs that require careful thinking and faster-paced action RPGs that feature explosive combat. Beyond that, all of these titles are presented with appealing visuals tailored to the capabilities of modern smartphones.
Fans of the genre will certainly want to check out the very best RPGs that can be downloaded on Android devices right now. We've found a collection of games that range from revitalized classics to compelling new releases that have taken the mobile world by storm — here are the 12 best RPGs you can play right now on your Android phone or tablet.
Final Fantasy VII
No list of great role-playing games would be complete without at least one entry from the "Final Fantasy" series. After all, Square Enix's series not only helped popularize the JRPG genre but also inspired countless other games. Of the many excellent games in the franchise, "Final Fantasy VII" is confidently among the best and it just so happens to also be available on Android via the Play Store. However, gamers will have to pay $15.99 to access it or have an active Play Pass subscription.
For that money, players will have access to what is essentially the PC port of the original game. This means it doesn't come with any fancy graphical upgrades that came with the well-received remake that arrived in 2020 and is pretty much the same experience that players would have encountered all the way back in 1997. However, it does feature a virtual controller to make playing on a touch screen possible.
Highly acclaimed when it was released, "Final Fantasy VII" was widely praised for its engaging story, satisfying gameplay, and exceptional musical score. For those who haven't played it before, the Android version may be a perfect way to jump in, while veterans of the series will also likely enjoy having it available on the go.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Despite being one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world, "Star Wars" has had something of a mixed time when it comes to video games. There have been some outstanding games based on the series, but also many that are not quite as good as fans had hoped. However, one of the absolute best "Star Wars" games is "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," which was developed by BioWare in collaboration with LucasArts in 2003 for PC and Xbox.
Set some 4,000 years before the main "Star Wars" movies, it follows a mysterious Force-sensitive character who leads a small group in opposition to Darth Malak, a Sith Lord who has launched a full-scale invasion of the Galactic Republic. With its turn-based combat and an expansive in-game world made up of several planets, the game offers a unique opportunity to explore the "Star Wars" galaxy while using various weapons and Force abilities.
"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is available on the Play Store for $9.99. It allows gamers to play via touch controls but also has full HID controller support. The port contains all of the original content, including music and cut scenes, which makes it a great way to experience this classic RPG in full.
Exiled Kingdoms
"Exiled Kingdoms," developed by 4 Dimension Games, is an isometric role-playing game that has a similar visual design as the original "Fallout" and "Baldur's Gate" games. First launched in 2015, the game has since been ported to iOS and PC due to its success. The game sees players take on the role of an unnamed hero as he explores a fictional war-torn fantasy world known as the Kingdom of Varsilia after receiving news of an inheritance.
Although "Exiled Kingdom" is unlikely to win any awards for its visuals, there is a huge amount of content in the game that should keep even the most dedicated player occupied for dozens of hours. As you discover more of the world, a wide array of quests become available from hundreds of NPCs, each with unique dialogue. These can range from fetching items to slaying monsters, although there is a lot of open-mindedness due to the various ways players can approach quests according to their class and skills.
What's more, "Exiled Kingdoms" lets Play Store users try out a substantive portion of the game for free. Players can use two classes and get access to more than two dozen areas and quests before being prompted to make a one-time purchase and unlock everything else.
Moonshades
"Moonshades" is a 3D dungeon crawler in the style of games like "Diablo" and "Path of Exile." Developed by BaldrickSoft RPG Games, the game puts players into the shoes of an adventurer who is a descendant of an ancient hero and sets out to liberate the land known as Harten from an invading darkness. First released in 2019, "Moonshades" is now available on both Android and iOS devices.
The game gets a lot right. There's rewarding combat that makes killing enemies satisfying, a solid narrative to keep the action engaging and give context to what you are doing, and a huge variety of content. Whether it's the countless dungeons, caves, and areas to explore or the wide customization options, "Moonshades" gives players the opportunity to play in their own unique style — especially as you level up to unlock magic spells and find high-powered loot.
With the occasional challenging puzzle to break up the combat, "Moonshades" is an RPG that gives gamers plenty of reasons to keep playing over an extended period.
To the Moon
"To the Moon," which was built using RPG Maker by Freebird Games, is not a traditional role-playing game. It lacks many of the features you'd expect to find in classic top-down RPGs, as the game lacks any form of combat or inventory system. The focus is instead put entirely on the heartfelt story that revolves around a pair of doctors who work for Sigmund Corp. This company specializes in fulfilling the last wishes of dying patients by altering their memories. "To the Moon" tells the story of the company's attempts to make Johnny believe he was able to visit the moon during his life.
As a narrative-driven experience, much of the gameplay revolves around searching for clues to help push the plot forward and solving puzzles to unlock new memories. Since it first launched for PC in 2011, it has been ported to an array of different platforms and received widespread praise for its touching story and moving soundtrack. "To the Moon" went on to win numerous awards while the mobile version of the game features upgraded high-definition visuals compared to the pixel style used in the original PC version.
Sky: Children of the Light
"Sky: Children of the Light" is another role-playing game that puts more of an emphasis on story and atmosphere than gameplay elements that are normally mainstays of the genre. Players don't have to worry about keeping track of endless items in complicated inventories or have to get to grips with battle systems. Instead, the online game focuses on players interacting with each other in an open world that can be traversed using a mystical cape that allows flight. The ultimate aim is to explore the vast in-game land, finding enough winged light to upgrade the cape to travel to new areas.
With seven distinctive realms and a beautiful art style, "Sky: Children of the Light" is an unusual RPG that has a heavy focus on social elements and multiplayer. The game encourages gamers to collaborate, working together to reach their goals and get the most out of the world by fostering a deep sense of community. It also has an uplifting story and engaging gameplay that works well with touch controls. Best of all, it is entirely free to play and is supported through in-game purchases that can be made with a variety of currencies but are completely optional.
Epic Seven
Gacha games have courted controversy in recent times, facing allegations that they are predatory and designed not only to be addicting but also to take advantage of players. Yet, that doesn't necessarily mean every single gacha game should be avoided. There are some notable examples that implement the gacha-style well and still offer a positive experience to players. "Epic Seven" is one such example that combines elements of various genres to create an RPG.
Essentially a turn-based role-playing game, "Epic Seven" tasks players with building a team of four heroes and setting out to battle an endless stream of enemies that are attempting to take over the world of Orbis. There are multiple classes to choose from when crafting the perfect team as well as different elements that have specific strengths and weaknesses against other elements — think light and dark or fire and ice.
Where "Epic Seven" stands out is with its distinctive visuals and stylish character designs. The game looks great and pushes the anime-style visuals to their limit. Throw in the fact that it is a free-to-play game that doesn't push microtransactions too heavily and features PvE and PvP battles, and this is an easy recommendation for any RPG fans.
The Banner Saga
"The Banner Saga" sits somewhere in the middle in terms of Android RPGs in that it requires a standalone purchase to play but also doesn't cost quite as much as many of the other premium role-playing games available on the Play Store. This RPG, which incorporates some tactical strategy elements in its combat, is set in a fictional world that takes heavy inspiration from Norse mythology and culture. Players take on the role of the leader of two separate caravans journeying through the world as they attempt to find sanctuary from the threat of the dark forces known as the Dredge.
Featuring two distinct stories that eventually come together, "The Banner Saga" is an interactive narrative that changes according to how players react and the choices they make. These choices can have drastic consequences not only for the player but the caravans as a whole, causing the group to lose valuable members or face threats such as starvation.
Most of the action comes in the turn-based combat built around tiles that characters can move on. Those who have played "Final Fantasy Tactics" or similar games will be familiar with the basic idea. While the combat works well, what truly sets "The Banner Saga" apart is its gorgeous artwork and meaningful story, both of which make it an RPG any Android user should try.
Chronicle of Infinity
A more recent RPG that has garnered positive reviews from Play Store users, "Chronicle of Infinity" is a multiplayer role-playing game that is set in the fantasy world of Airth. As the last surviving Guardian, you join forces with the Astral Alliance as it works to repel the advances of the attacking Obsidian Alliance. There are a variety of classes to choose from and further customization options to ensure every hero is unique and has their own gameplay style.
For those who don't just want to follow the main quest line, plenty of other options are on offer. "Chronicle of Infinity" features a PvP battle arena that allows up to 150 heroes to fight each other to see who is the ultimate champion, while a large number of side quests offer players the opportunity to gain valuable loot and level up their character.
For a mobile game, "Chronicle of Infinity" impresses with its high-quality visuals and fast-paced gameplay. Yet, it doesn't suffer from any noticeable performance issues and runs smoothly, even in the vast procedurally generated dungeons that players will regularly explore.
Monster Hunter Stories
"Monster Hunter Stories" is a spin-off of Capcom's successful "Monster Hunter" franchise that was originally developed for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016 and then ported to both Android and iOS. However, the mobile version of "Monster Hunter Stories" features some notable enhancements compared to the initial version. These include high-definition upgraded visuals, an autosave feature, and a complete reworking of the user interface to make it easier to use on mobile devices.
In contrast to the other games in the series, "Monster Hunter Stories" doesn't task players with hunting down rare and dangerous creatures. Instead, they take on the role of a rider with a friendlier approach, who works with the monsters and even goes to battle with them. With its turn-based combat that resembles a traditional RPG battle system, users attack enemies with their companion creatures that they recruit by hatching eggs and bonding with the monsters inside.
This slower and more methodical approach is a much better fit for mobile devices, with players not having to worry about quickly maneuvering their character or missing information on a small screen. The spin-off nature of the game also means that those not familiar with the series as a whole can still jump in and find plenty to enjoy.
Genshin Impact
"Genshin Impact" has arguably become one of the most popular and influential mobile games of the last decade. Taking obvious inspiration from games such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," miHoYo's online action role-playing game is now available across Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation. A free-to-play title that is supported through in-game microtransactions and a gacha system, it is set in the open world of Teyvat and follows a twin who has been sealed away from the world for 500 years as they journey to different areas to try and locate their missing sibling.
The gameplay largely revolves around exploration and combat, with players able to build a party of four unique characters. Battles are fast-paced, and users are encouraged to switch between members of their party quickly to deal elemental combos that deal massive amounts of damage. Each character can be upgraded as the player earns experience, opening up new challenges and areas.
The main appeal of "Genshin Impact" is its vast open world, which provides players with an almost endless amount of things to do. Critics have also praised the engaging gameplay loop and gratifying combat system.
Chrono Trigger
Created by much of the same team that had previously worked on the early "Final Fantasy" games, "Chrono Trigger" is a 1995 RPG that launched on the SNES. Like most other role-playing games of the time, the gameplay involves turn-based party combat based on the Active Time Battle system developed for "Final Fantasy IV." However, unlike those games, "Chrono Trigger" shows players where enemies are located on the overworld map.
What really sets this game apart, however, is its time travel mechanic. Players are able to travel to different eras throughout history, with actions and choices in the past having consequences in the future. Players take control of protagonist Crono and his companions as they set about trying to prevent a creature known as Lavos from destroying the world thousands of years in the future.
Widely hailed as one of the greatest games of all time, "Chrono Trigger" set a new standard for all RPGs that would follow. Those buying the Android version of the game also get access to some useful improvements, including additional save slots, a boosted battle speed, and graphical enhancements.