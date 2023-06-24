How To Use A Nintendo 64 Controller On PC

The controller that came with the Nintendo 64 was as iconic as it was, let's say, distinctive. To this day, people still crack jokes about being uncertain of how they're even supposed to hold the three-pronged wonder, and its ridged control stick has destroyed many palms in games of "Mario Party." Even so, the controller has its appeal, especially if you're looking to play retro games in the most accurate way possible.

Of course, as is often the case with retro hardware, getting it to work with modern tech can be a bit of an undertaking. Due to its nontraditional setup, a regular Nintendo 64 controller can't be used with a PC as is. Luckily, incompatible inputs have never stopped the PC peripheral world before, and it definitely isn't stopping it now. All you need is the proper hardware, and you, too, can play games on your PC with one of history's most lovably weird controllers.