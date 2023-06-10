How To Use A Nintendo 64 Controller With Your Switch

Embracing nostalgia while navigating the rapid advancements in technology can be a tricky line to toe. While newer devices are often mechanically better than older ones, that doesn't mean you must let go of your favorites. For many gaming enthusiasts, the Nintendo 64 controller embodies this sentiment. Known for its unique trident design and immersive analog stick controls, the N64 controller shaped an entire generation's gaming experience.

With the advent of the Switch, new gaming standards have emerged, but many Nintendo fans still yearn to feel the comfortable grip of their cherished N64 controller. Fortunately, it is possible to integrate the N64 controller with the Nintendo Switch console using a third-party adapter. It enables gaming enthusiasts to indulge in current and classic Switch titles, wielding their much-loved N64 controller. In addition to third-party adapters, 8BitDo, a small hardware and controller company based in Hong Kong, is releasing a kit this summer that will allow you to convert an old N64 controller into a Bluetooth device that also works with the Switch.