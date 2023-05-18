Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Finally Get Pokemon Home Support Later This Month

Some of us have been waiting for Pokémon Home support to hit "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" before jumping into competitive play. After all, why should you have to retrain your teams when you have perfectly good Pokémon just chilling in a box?

Nintendo has announced that you can start ushering your Pokémon over to the newest games (or from "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" into older games with Home support like "Sword and Shield") Starting May 23 at 6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern). Look for version 3.0.0 after your Pokémon Home app updates, and you should be set.

As always, you won't be able to transfer Pokémon to a game they don't originally appear in. You can also transfer Roaming Form Gimmighoul into the games, which was previously only available in Pokémon GO.

Wondering which Tera type your older Pokémon will have upon arrival in the Paldea region? There's no mystery: it'll correspond to that Pokémon's original typing. You can always change their Tera type by taking 50 Tera shards to the Treasure Eatery in Medali.