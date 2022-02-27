Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Revealed With First Look At Starter Pokemon

Pokemon fans, listen up — a huge announcement has just dropped: Pokemon Generation 9 is officially happening, and it's happening soon. "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" are the two new games, and they will feature a mix of old and new Pokemon in an all-new region. Developer Game Freak announced the new titles as part of Pokemon Day during the 14-minute Pokemon Presents broadcast, and the company has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect to see in the next-gen Pokemon games.

The Pokemon Company certainly saved the best for last — Pokemon Presents is packed full of announcements, but the "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" debut came in last. The reveal trailer is somewhat lengthy, but we don't get three full minutes of game footage. Despite that, there's still a lot to cover just from the short teaser that was provided.

As The Pokemon Company itself stated on Twitter, the new generation is going to be an open-world title, much like the successful "Pokemon Legends Arceus." Both games are set to release in "late 2022" and are coming to the Nintendo Switch. What did we learn from the quick trailer Game Freak revealed?