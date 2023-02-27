Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Area Zero DLC Revealed, But Details Are Still Slim
Pokémon fans, listen up — we've got good news for you today. As part of the Pokémon Day celebrations, Nintendo announced that the latest installments in the franchise are set to receive two extra parts in the form of DLC. Both chapters are launching this year, and if you pre-order ahead of time, you'll get access to a very special legendary Pokémon.
It's only been a short time since the launch of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," but it seems that Nintendo and Game Freak chose to waste no time and hurry up with some extra downloadable content. The games made their official debut on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and to mostly positive acclaim.
Since then, they have become some of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles of all time. They accumulated 10 million combined sales in just three days of launch, and Nintendo notes that this is the highest sales record on any Nintendo platform within such a short amount of time.
The success doesn't stop there. Within just six weeks of the launch, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" managed to sell over 20 million copies, making them the fourth best-selling games in the franchise. Considering the global hype, it makes perfect sense that there's more to come.
Two new adventures await
As part of the latest Pokémon Presents, the company talked briefly about the new "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" downloadable content, dubbed "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero." The DLC is split into two parts, but it seems that buying the first part will also unlock the second when it launches at a later date. Both DLCs are set in different zones, with the first part being called "The Teal Mask," and the second is "The Indigo Disk."
In the initial DLC, players will be invited on a school trip that takes them out of the Paldea region, and to the land of Kitakami, all for an outdoors study program. Although no gameplay footage has been shown, the land is said to be a tranquil place filled with undisturbed nature. Nintendo teases that the trip will coincide with a festival that is regularly held in the area, meaning extra festivities for the player. "The Indigo Disk" will send the player to the Blueberry Academy to become an exchange student.
Each zone will feature access to new Pokémon that have not been present in "Scarlet and Violet" — a total of 230 previously unseen Pokémon are meant to make an appearance, as well as some becoming transferrable from Pokémon Home. Two new legendary beasts are also arriving with each respective DLC — Ogerpon and Terapagos.
The first part will arrive in the fall of 2023, followed by the second part in winter 2023. If you pre-order the game before the end of October 2023, you will be given a special code that unlocks a legendary Hisuian Zoroark that cannot be obtained through regular gameplay.