Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Area Zero DLC Revealed, But Details Are Still Slim

Pokémon fans, listen up — we've got good news for you today. As part of the Pokémon Day celebrations, Nintendo announced that the latest installments in the franchise are set to receive two extra parts in the form of DLC. Both chapters are launching this year, and if you pre-order ahead of time, you'll get access to a very special legendary Pokémon.

It's only been a short time since the launch of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," but it seems that Nintendo and Game Freak chose to waste no time and hurry up with some extra downloadable content. The games made their official debut on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and to mostly positive acclaim.

Since then, they have become some of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles of all time. They accumulated 10 million combined sales in just three days of launch, and Nintendo notes that this is the highest sales record on any Nintendo platform within such a short amount of time.

The success doesn't stop there. Within just six weeks of the launch, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" managed to sell over 20 million copies, making them the fourth best-selling games in the franchise. Considering the global hype, it makes perfect sense that there's more to come.