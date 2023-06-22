Mazda's Iconic Engine Is Back In Production For A Very Different Reason

In practice, the rotary engine will act as a range extender for the MX-30, supplying the necessary power to its electric motors if the battery power runs dry. The European model of the MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV has battery range of just over 50 miles, so the rotary might be working overtime for any drives past a short commute or errand run. Mazda has not released any numbers as to how much driving range is added by rotary power.

As fun as it sounds, bringing back a full rotary-powered production car would be akin to Mazda just lighting a bunch of money on fire. That being said, the range extender allows Mazda to stay true to its roots as one of the original innovators in the world of engine technology, and look forward to the increasingly electrically-driven future.

This also slates into Mazda's plan for a carbon-neutral supply chain by 2050. As such, Mazda installed solar panels at its Hiroshima plant that aid in powering the plant and charging its plug-in hybrids.