America Doesn't Get The Most Exciting New 2024 Range Rover Evoque
If you're in the market for a new Range Rover Evoque, there are several new models that look to be some of the best luxury SUVs yet from Land Rover. The most exciting model, however, won't be available in the United States — which should be very disappointing to any Americans hoping for a plug-in electric hybrid version of the Range Rover Evoque.
With the new P300e model, the 2024 Range Rover Evoque will be able to complete trips under 39 miles entirely in EV mode (in WLTP range), with zero emissions, thanks to improved battery chemistry that can promise a real-world range of 30 miles. However, those trips will be exclusive to European roads.
The P300e will also feature fast DC charging that can get the Evoque's 14.9 kWh battery back up to 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes. A full charge, using a 7 kW home charger, will take about two hours. The hybrid SUV will have a full, gas-powered range of up to 404 miles, with CO2 emissions from 31 g/km thanks to a powertrain that uses a three-cylinder Ingenium engine with an 80 kW electric motor. With all that under the hood, the P300e is capable of going 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds.
All models of the 2024 Range Rover Evoque are impressive
While the U.S. won't be able to get its hands on the plug-in hybrid model of the 2024 Range Rover Evoque, several customizable versions are available, including diesel mild hybrid and gas mild hybrid versions of the Evoque S, Evoque Dynamic SE and HSE, and the Evoque Autobiography.
All versions have features including approach illumination, front and rear recovery eyes, and trailer stability assist. The interior matches the luxury feel of the Evoque's exterior, with a new design that creates more space in the cabin. An 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen centers the gorgeous dash, allowing drivers and passengers to control key vehicle functions using Land Rover's Pivi Pro infotainment system with built-in Alexa.
The Range Rover Evoque has no shortage of camera angles, and uses 3D Surround View and ClearSight Interior Rear View to give its driver a comprehensive look around the vehicle. Frequent updates are available over-the-air to help limit trips to the dealer, and a mobile Remote app will allow drivers to check on their vehicle from afar, as well as lock, unlock, and prep the SUV for its next trip.
This combination of features and the sleek look of the luxury vehicle make it an enticing option, but unfortunately for American drivers, the wait for a fully plug-in hybrid Range Rover Evoque will have to continue. The 2024 Range Rover Evoque is currently available to order with a starting price of $49,900.