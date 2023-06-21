America Doesn't Get The Most Exciting New 2024 Range Rover Evoque

If you're in the market for a new Range Rover Evoque, there are several new models that look to be some of the best luxury SUVs yet from Land Rover. The most exciting model, however, won't be available in the United States — which should be very disappointing to any Americans hoping for a plug-in electric hybrid version of the Range Rover Evoque.

With the new P300e model, the 2024 Range Rover Evoque will be able to complete trips under 39 miles entirely in EV mode (in WLTP range), with zero emissions, thanks to improved battery chemistry that can promise a real-world range of 30 miles. However, those trips will be exclusive to European roads.

The P300e will also feature fast DC charging that can get the Evoque's 14.9 kWh battery back up to 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes. A full charge, using a 7 kW home charger, will take about two hours. The hybrid SUV will have a full, gas-powered range of up to 404 miles, with CO2 emissions from 31 g/km thanks to a powertrain that uses a three-cylinder Ingenium engine with an 80 kW electric motor. With all that under the hood, the P300e is capable of going 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds.