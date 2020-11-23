2021 Range Rover Evoque gains new technology and refinement

Land Rover has announced the 2021 Range Rover Evoque. For 2021, the vehicle gets more refinement and enhance technology. It’s now fitted with the Pivi Pro system as a standard feature bringing a redesigned intuitive menu structure with the most popular features and functions accessible from a single home screen.

Land Rover says that the design of its Pivi Pro system allows users to access functions in two taps or less. The 2021 Evoque is also available within Online Pack with a data plan featuring integrated Spotify within the infotainment menu for the first time. The system is also able to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to phones at the same time.

Smartphone users also have available wireless smartphone charging with signal boosting capability. The vehicle features a dual-modem embedded SIM allowing for scheduled vehicle software updates over the air. That means no visiting dealerships to have the software updated when needed.

2021 Evoque buyers can also get an optional Advanced Cabin Air Filtration system designed to filter out fine particulate matter, allergens, and strong odors. The system also displays interior and exterior and quality information. Land Rover fits the vehicle with the newly expanded suite of driver assistance technology, including a standard 3D Surround Camera and available Rear Collision Monitor.

Multiple models will be available in the US, starting with the Evoque S P250 featuring a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four-cylinder engine making 264 horsepower and 269 pound-foot of torque. The base 2021 Evoque S P250 is priced at $43,300. A total of five models are available, with the most expensive being the Evoque R-Dynamic HSE P250 featuring the same engine starting at $53,400. The prices exclude the $1050 destination and delivery fee. There are several options available that can drive the starting price up significantly.