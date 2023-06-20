Summer Nintendo Direct Details Finally Revealed: How And When To Watch

According to Nintendo's Twitter post, one of the major focuses of this new Nintendo Direct presentation will be the upcoming "Pikmin 4," which is currently set to release for the Switch on July 21, 2023, a mere month away. The most recent trailer for that game (seen above) revealed that players can create their own character to explore a giant planet and rescue Captain Olimar.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4. Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

With "Tears of the Kingdom" already out and "Pikmin 4" around the corner, there aren't really any other major confirmed Nintendo projects in the public consciousness at the moment. There is, as always, the longstanding mystery of "Metroid Prime 4," which Nintendo has repeatedly insisted is still in development, but has not provided any concrete details on in several years. If Nintendo has any big projects in its pocket, this will be the ideal time to let them loose to start building hype ahead of the holidays.

Besides first-party Nintendo games, the direct will likely highlight some upcoming third-party and high-profile indie games. Major upcoming releases like "Mortal Kombat 1" and "Disney Dreamlight Valley" have already been confirmed for Switch. There may also be some highlights on late-stage Switch ports for games that have already been released, such as "Hogwarts Legacy." And, of course, fans of indie darling "Hollow Knight" are still holding out hope for information on the long-awaited "Hollow Knight: Silksong," which was originally announced in a Nintendo Direct back in 2019.