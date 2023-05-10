Hollow Knight: Silksong Hit With A Delay
Death, taxes, and another "Hollow Knight: Silksong" delay; name a more reliable concoction. The sequel to Team Cherry's critically acclaimed action-adventure platformer has missed yet another release window since its original announcement in 2019.
The latest "Silksong" release window was set for the first half of 2023, but this news felt inevitable without so much as a new trailer exactly three weeks out from that timeline. "We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can," spokesperson Matthew Griffin unenviably tweeted. "Expect more details from us once we get closer to release."
Unfortunately, we're back at square one in the quest to ascertain when precisely that release is. The announcement contained no new expectations, which was probably for the best. At the very least, we hope to hear more about the "Hollow Knight" sequel at upcoming shows like the Xbox Games Showcase, which Microsoft has scheduled for June 13.
Of course, Team Cherry deserves the utmost patience, grace, and understanding. After all, its development team is still tiny despite "Hollow Knight's" overwhelming success. Plus, the global pandemic wreaked gross havoc on its timeline before it could gain momentum. The company is based in Australia, which suffered through some of the most stringent lockdown protocols throughout that period. And apparently, "Silksong's" size has far outstripped the company's original plans.
What's Silksong all about, anyway?
Team Cherry originally planned "Silksong" as post-release content for the original "Hollow Knight" game, but the project's scope expanded so broadly that the studio decided to break it off into a standalone title.
In "Silksong," players take control of Hornet, one of the original's fiercest bosses. You'll explore a new locale called Pharloom with new abilities and tools. Atmospherically, the game builds heavily on the original, but Hornet offers new combat and movement possibilities, and there are hundreds of unique enemies to lock horns with.
The game will also feature a new crafting system, meaning you won't be at the mercy of the Nailsmith to upgrade your weaponry. It also adds a new purpose and raises the stakes in your adventure: those upgrades will need materials, and there's a chance you could lose some before you've had an opportunity to spend them.
"Hollow Knight: Silksong" will (hopefully, eventually) be available on nearly every modern gaming platform. It's currently in development for PC (Windows, Mac, and Linux), Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (free with Game Pass), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.