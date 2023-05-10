Hollow Knight: Silksong Hit With A Delay

Death, taxes, and another "Hollow Knight: Silksong" delay; name a more reliable concoction. The sequel to Team Cherry's critically acclaimed action-adventure platformer has missed yet another release window since its original announcement in 2019.

The latest "Silksong" release window was set for the first half of 2023, but this news felt inevitable without so much as a new trailer exactly three weeks out from that timeline. "We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can," spokesperson Matthew Griffin unenviably tweeted. "Expect more details from us once we get closer to release."

Unfortunately, we're back at square one in the quest to ascertain when precisely that release is. The announcement contained no new expectations, which was probably for the best. At the very least, we hope to hear more about the "Hollow Knight" sequel at upcoming shows like the Xbox Games Showcase, which Microsoft has scheduled for June 13.

Of course, Team Cherry deserves the utmost patience, grace, and understanding. After all, its development team is still tiny despite "Hollow Knight's" overwhelming success. Plus, the global pandemic wreaked gross havoc on its timeline before it could gain momentum. The company is based in Australia, which suffered through some of the most stringent lockdown protocols throughout that period. And apparently, "Silksong's" size has far outstripped the company's original plans.