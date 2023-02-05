Games That Are Supposed To Release In 2023 But Probably Won't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Video games take time to build. Shocking, we know, but since developers have to code systems, craft visual assets, storyboard, and make sure everything works when put together, games can take years to create. And even when a company announces a release date, it cannot always stick to it.

Delays in the game industry can result from a multitude of reasons. Maybe a title needs a bit more polish before it's ready, or maybe the publisher has demanded a do-over. And sometimes, a studio needs to decelerate to avoid wearing down employee morale with unrealistic expectations and unnecessary crunch. We can never predict which games will or won't be delayed, but we can make educated guesses.

2023 is full of highly anticipated games, some of which have been a long time coming; too long, actually. Still, we should temper our expectations. Some titles have been delayed so many times we wouldn't (or shouldn't) be surprised if their development extends past this year. Meanwhile, other titles have languished without any public updates, which calls into question purported 2023 releases.

Here are a bunch of titles that are supposed to release this year, but we have our doubts. We will be overjoyed if any of these predictions are wrong, but we won't be shocked if they're right, either.