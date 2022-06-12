Hollow Knight: Silksong Reappears With An Xbox Game Pass Surprise
The sequel to the massively popular 2D action-adventure game "Hollow Knight" will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on the day it launches, Team Cherry has announced. Unfortunately, this revelation wasn't joined by the release date, though we did get a fairly lengthy look at the game. The trailer and Xbox Game Pass plans were revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 event, teasing fans with the possibility of a launch within the next 12 months — though, of course, that hasn't been explicitly confirmed yet.
"Hollow Knight: Silksong" will build upon the dark survival atmosphere presented by its predecessor, putting players in control of the character Hornet from the first game. As expected, "Silksong" will include a bunch of new abilities and a new environment, both of which were demonstrated in the Xbox trailer. Of course, these things are little more than a tantalizing tease at this point, given that Team Cherry first revealed plans for its "Silksong" sequel back in 2019.
What we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong
When it first announced its sequel plans, Team Cherry revealed the game will be called "Hollow Knight: Silksong" and that it will revolve around the character Hornet. Initially, the developer had expected to launch "Silksong" as a DLC for the original game, but as its size grew, the team decided to take the plunge into developing an entirely new game, one that'll present a new world with the same aesthetic vibe as the first title, and — as we can see in the new trailer — quite a bit of jumping around and performing aerial feats.
In its original blog post about the game, Team Cherry said "Silksong" will eventually be made available on the Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac, and Linux ... and, as of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we also know it'll be available on Microsoft's consoles via the Xbox Games Pass subscription. As well, the developers said the sequel will feature a Challenge Silk Soul mode so that once players have finished the game, they can put their skills to the test in "a unique, challenging experience."