Hollow Knight: Silksong Reappears With An Xbox Game Pass Surprise

The sequel to the massively popular 2D action-adventure game "Hollow Knight" will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on the day it launches, Team Cherry has announced. Unfortunately, this revelation wasn't joined by the release date, though we did get a fairly lengthy look at the game. The trailer and Xbox Game Pass plans were revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 event, teasing fans with the possibility of a launch within the next 12 months — though, of course, that hasn't been explicitly confirmed yet.

"Hollow Knight: Silksong" will build upon the dark survival atmosphere presented by its predecessor, putting players in control of the character Hornet from the first game. As expected, "Silksong" will include a bunch of new abilities and a new environment, both of which were demonstrated in the Xbox trailer. Of course, these things are little more than a tantalizing tease at this point, given that Team Cherry first revealed plans for its "Silksong" sequel back in 2019.