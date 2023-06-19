Hackers Say They'll Leak Reddit Data If API Pricing Changes Aren't Reversed

The tussle over high API pricing between Reddit and its largest communities going dark in protest now involves hacking and ransom. In February, Redditt confirmed that its systems were hacked using a "sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack," in which information belonging to employees and advertising details were compromised.

Cybersecurity analyst Dominic Alvieri confirmed that the hacking gang BlackCat had claimed responsibility for the attack. Per details shared via Twitter and Bleeping Computer, the hackers previously demanded $4.5 million as ransom in exchange for their silence. Now, the minds behind BlackCat are threatening to release 80GB of compressed files stolen from Reddit servers sooner than expected.

So far, Reddit hasn't commented on the hacking group's demands, but BlackCat claims to have reached the company twice with their offer. Since those attempts, Reddit announced its controversial API policy, leading to widespread backlash and apps shutting down. BlackCat now wants Reddit to roll back its API policy changes on top of fulfilling the multi-million ransom demand, or it claims it will release the data.

According to an FBI alert issued over a year ago, the BlackCat ransomware gang first appeared on the radar in 2021, making waves with an attack on PCs belonging to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). The attack was also assisted by other groups that have leased the BlackCat hacking tools in exchange for a cut from their earnings.