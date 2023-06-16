11 Free Apps Every Mac User Should Have Installed

Macs already come preloaded with a ton of extremely useful free apps that can make using your device for personal or professional devices easy, fun, and efficient to use. However, what most people probably don't know is that there are also dozens of apps that you can download for free from the App Store and elsewhere that can help improve your workflow even more!

Every day new native apps are being added for macOS, so it's important to stay informed of what's coming down the pipeline that can make your Mac work even better. These apps can really augment a Mac user's overall experience — even if they are not always the most well-known or recognizable.

What's more, these free apps come in all shapes and sizes too. Whether you're looking for organizational apps, optimization tools, or video editing software, there's a plethora of options out there that are available to help get you the most use out of your Mac. These 11 completely free apps are a great starting list, and frankly, it's incredible how many more there are out there beyond them.