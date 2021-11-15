Amazon Prime Video finally gets a native app for macOS

Amazon has finally released a native Prime Video app for macOS, giving Apple users a way to watch and manage content from their computer. The app, which is now available in the Mac App Store, includes some features unavailable through web browsers, notably the ability to download certain content for offline viewing.

Though Amazon Prime Video can be accessed through a web browser, the native video app makes it possible to watch content with picture-in-picture mode on Mac devices. This will make life easier for users who want to catch up on a show while getting some work done, messaging, or anything else they typically do on their Mac.

The Prime Video native macOS app also supports offline viewing with downloads, support for buying and renting content through the app, and support for profiles in instances where more than one person uses the same account. Likewise, the native app also has AirPlay support.

Mac users have the option of buying content using the payment method they have saved on their Amazon account or, alternatively, using in-app purchases with their Apple account. The native app supports Mac computers running at least macOS 11.4 Big Sur, including the older Intel-based devices.

This is a welcome addition for Prime Video subscribers who prefer to watch content on their Apple laptop or desktop, shedding the browser limitation to offer macOS features like PiP support. The native Prime Video app is available to download for free from the Mac App Store now.