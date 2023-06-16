What Are The Red M1 And M2 Buttons In Some BMW Cars?

Having access to different drive modes in a car isn't new. In fact, most vehicles on sale today offer a choice of settings — most commonly Normal and Sport, though often with Eco and Snow options, too — which adjust things like throttle response, steering weight, transmission behavior, and engine mapping. It means the same car can go from being a smooth, quiet, economical cruiser to punchier and more aggressive at the touch of a button.

Over the years, though, automakers have expanded on the sort of drive mode options they offer. Increasingly, that includes a custom or "Individual" mode, where the driver can choose between different combinations of settings, and save them for easier recall later one.

For instance, you might want the drivetrain to be more enthusiastic and the gearbox to downshift more eagerly, but the suspension to stay in a softer, more comfort-focused configuration. In the latest BMW M cars, accessing those customized settings has been made even easier, and less distracting.