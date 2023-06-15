WhatsApp May Soon Let You Have Multiple Accounts On The Same Phone

In the modern online community, one user may occasionally be required to wear a handful of different faces. Perhaps you have one account for posting dumb memes to your friends, another account for sharing personal news with your extended family, and yet another for managing business inquiries. To make this whole accounts rigmarole easier, some social apps allow you to swap on the fly between different accounts, without needing to log out. Unfortunately, popular chat app WhatsApp isn't one of them. Or, at least, not yet.

According to a new report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may soon be receiving account-switching functionality, allowing you to maintain multiple accounts on the same mobile device, and swap between them at your leisure. WABetaInfo uncovered this potential update within the WhatsApp Business beta for Android's 2.23.13.5 update, available through the Google Play Beta Program.

Assuming this update info is genuine, you'll soon be able to keep more than one WhatsApp account on your smartphone — and manage them individually without needing to log out.