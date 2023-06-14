Twitter Hit With $250 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Music Copyright Violations

Twitter has been slapped with a lawsuit seeking roughly $250 million over its alleged "willful copyright infringement" involving unlicensed music used in content shared on the platform. The lawsuit has been filed by the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) on behalf of 17 music studios, a list that includes giants like the Universal Music Group and the Warner Bros. conglomerate.

The legal challenge, filed before a district court in Tennessee, claims that "Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions, violating Publishers' and others' exclusive rights under copyright law." Twitter still lacks licensing agreements with music labels, unlike Instagram or TikTok. That means every single piece of multimedia content uploaded on Twitter featuring songs owned by one of the 17 music labels represents a copyright violation.

It was reported in March that Twitter's talks with at least three major music labels over content licensing fell apart, leaving the doors open for an ugly legal battle over copyright. The lawsuit claims that copyright infringement happened before Musk's acquisition and that it continues under his leadership, but that in the present day, "Twitter's internal affairs regarding matters pertinent to this case are in disarray."