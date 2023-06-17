The Best Free Games Every Nintendo Switch Owner Should Have Installed

As the old saying goes, the best things in life are free. Generally, that's meant to refer to simple things like basking in the sunshine or humming a catchy melody, but it can also refer to certain video games. After all, we're in the age of free-to-play games, where plenty of games can be downloaded and enjoyed without spending a penny (potential microtransactions notwithstanding).

Just about every major gaming platform has taken advantage of this new paradigm to some degree, and the Nintendo Switch is no exception. Whether it's from Nintendo itself or from its many supported indie developers, the Switch eShop has a respectable library of games that you can download and play at no cost.

While the Switch does offer the usual free-to-play fare like "Fortnite" and "Rocket League," just to keep things interesting, let's go over a few free-to-play games that you can only play on the Switch.