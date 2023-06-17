The Best Free Games Every Nintendo Switch Owner Should Have Installed
As the old saying goes, the best things in life are free. Generally, that's meant to refer to simple things like basking in the sunshine or humming a catchy melody, but it can also refer to certain video games. After all, we're in the age of free-to-play games, where plenty of games can be downloaded and enjoyed without spending a penny (potential microtransactions notwithstanding).
Just about every major gaming platform has taken advantage of this new paradigm to some degree, and the Nintendo Switch is no exception. Whether it's from Nintendo itself or from its many supported indie developers, the Switch eShop has a respectable library of games that you can download and play at no cost.
While the Switch does offer the usual free-to-play fare like "Fortnite" and "Rocket League," just to keep things interesting, let's go over a few free-to-play games that you can only play on the Switch.
Jump Rope Challenge
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020, certain video game developers were experimenting with ways to help players maintain active lifestyles while still keeping things fun and engaging. A small gaggle of developers with Nintendo EPD released "Jump Rope Challenge," a free-to-play game to help get you up and off the couch. It was originally planned to be delisted in September of that year, but for whatever reason, Nintendo left it up.
The game is extraordinarily simple: just take a pair of Joy-Cons, hold them at your sides, and jump! The game records how many times you jump per day, setting a goal of 100 jumps a day, while also allowing you to set your own goal and pace. If you want to up the difficulty, you can also opt for double-under jumps, or pass a Joy-Con to a friend for tandem jumping. Since the game was released, some small cosmetic updates were added, including backgrounds and character costumes based on other classic Nintendo franchises.
Ninjala
Have you ever felt that weird little compulsion to play with your chewed bubble gum? You know, stretch it out of your mouth, stick it to things, spit it at people? Obviously, you shouldn't do stuff like that in real life because it's rude and unsanitary, but in the realm of "Ninjala," it's not only perfectly fine but outright encouraged! With a style similar to "Splatoon," "Ninjala" pits energetic youths against one another in arena combat, each enhanced with the power of Ninja Gum.
Using Ninja Gum, you can craft various weapons out of thin air, run on walls, spit immobilizing projectiles at foes, and transform into inanimate object disguises. Duke it out in free-for-all Battle Royales or 4-on-4 team battles, landing a dramatic "IPPON!" on your foes to seal the deal. With your winnings, you can purchase all kinds of upgrades for your arsenal, as well as a rotating stable of cosmetics. The game frequently has crossover events with famous anime franchises like "Demon Slayer" and "Attack on Titan," so there's always something cool to work toward.
Pokémon UNITE
If there are two exceptionally popular paradigms in the modern gaming world, it's MOBA games like "League of Legends" and just about anything with the Pokémon brand slapped on it. Whether you're interested in a new strategic action RPG to enjoy with your friends or just want one more way to interact with your favorite collectible monsters, "Pokémon UNITE" can serve both roles.
Like most MOBAs, "Pokémon UNITE" pits players against one another in lane-based combat, placing each player in the role of a different Pokémon. Rather than just destroying an enemy base, the goal is to build up power by defeating enemies and accomplishing objectives, then slam-dunking that power into an enemy goal to whittle down its defenses. As you defeat both enemies and neutral NPC Pokémon, you'll gain power and experience to level up your abilities and, eventually, evolve into your stronger forms. It's a much simpler, more accessible game, comparatively speaking, but it still offers plenty of opportunities for strategizing and synergizing.
Super Kirby Clash
While "Kirby" games are primarily about platforming and secret-hunting, the series has also developed a surprisingly robust combat system thanks to the little pink puffball's myriad Copy Abilities. If you're more into the combat element of Kirby games and want to really min-max your favorite Copy Abilities, you'll get a kick out of "Super Kirby Clash."
In this game, you and up to three friends work together to take on a series of combat challenges, with each of you controlling a Kirby in a different role with a different Copy Ability. Using fragments and money earned from your exploits, you can craft new and specialized weapons for your preferred role, be it a front-line fighter, a back-line ranger, or a support healer. You can also craft and purchase new helmets for Kirby to bolster his defense and abilities. Let's face it, any opportunity to put new hats on Kirby is one worth relishing.
Pokémon Café ReMix
Anyone who says they wouldn't love to visit a café staffed entirely by Pokémon in cute outfits is lying through their teeth. Just imagine how cute that would be. Actually, you don't have to imagine that, because that's exactly what's going on in "Pokémon Café ReMix." This game was originally released in 2020 as "Pokémon Café Mix," but it received a rebranding and update in 2021, introducing some gameplay changes and new game modes.
In this game, you can run your very own Pokémon café by clearing Pokémon-themed puzzles. Pokémon icons drop into the field from above, and by connecting and tapping them, you can clear them out. If you need help, one of your cafe's Pokémon employees can lend their special ability for various beneficial effects. As you clear puzzles and grow your café, more Pokémon will join your staff, ranging from the classics like Pikachu and the starters to the occasional Legendary like Mewtwo.