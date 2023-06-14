How Generative AI Will Soon Transform The Ads You See Following A Google Search

AI, combined with the creative brilliance of large corporations and individual modders alike, is doing and will continue to do remarkable things. In this new era, we're able to find Waldo in record time, and we've all gotten stuck on a page in those books at some point. That's AI again, surreptitiously making its way into every little facet of our lives. Hopefully, for the better.

The thing is, so many of us don't pause to appreciate just how lucky we are. College students, for instance, with easy access to the Internet, needn't pore through dusty tomes in ye olde libraries anymore. Google is a knowledge-seeker's best friend. But for others, it's something else: A handy way to make money. Ads are nothing new to Internet users, but generative AI is changing the way they're presented to us as we surf the web.

Here's how Google searches are going to be more aggressively targeted to us, using our search queries. Soon there will be no escaping AI's influence on the use of search engines in the future.