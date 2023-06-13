This Is The X-66A: NASA's Next Highly-Experimental X-Plane

On Monday, NASA announced that the U.S. Air Force has a name for its latest experimental X-plane: the X-66A. Although NASA is typically associated with space exploration, the newest X-plane — developed in conjunction with Boeing through the agency's Sustainable Flight Demonstrator program — is aimed at revolutionizing the single-aisle jet which is a staple of passenger airlines around the world. Some common current examples of this style of jet include the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 variants.

Due to their prevalence in commercial aviation, these single-aisle planes produce almost half of the aviation greenhouse gas emissions around the globe, so a move toward a more sustainable, climate-friendly, and energy-saving aircraft would have a widespread impact. Per NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, "The X-66A will help shape the future of aviation, a new era where aircraft are greener, cleaner, and quieter, and create new possibilities for the flying public and American industry alike."

To be clear, the X-66A is still in the earliest phases of development and is not expected to undergo test flights for at least five years, according to The Air Current.