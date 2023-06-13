Nothing Phone 2 Finally Has A Launch Date

Thanks to a steady stream of leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the Nothing Phone (2). While the device will inherit the Glyph interface from last year's phone, Nothing seems to have made several changes to the LED array. These include a redesigned LED strip that lights up when the phone is being charged, and minor changes to the shape of the LED strip itself.

Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

The leaked renders also indicate that the Nothing Phone (2) may feature a curved metal frame as opposed to the flat edges its predecessor came with. The interesting thing about these changes is the fact that these may only become obvious when one looks at the Nothing Phone (2) from an angle.

Now that we know when to expect the Nothing Phone (2) to reach consumers' the only thing left to know are its hardware specs and the possible pricing. While Nothing remains silent about this aspect, previous reports have indicated that the phone will be a significant upgrade over the Nothing Phone (1) and will come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. While not the latest chip around, this is Qualcomm's flagship offering from 2022 and is still among the fastest, most efficient chips around for Android smartphones. There is also talk of the device featuring a 4700 mAh battery. From the leaked renders, it is evident that the Nothing Phone (2) gets a dual camera setup at the rear. We still do not know what sensors Nothing intends to use for these rear-facing cameras.