Nothing Phone 2 Finally Has A Launch Date
It's been over six months since London-based consumer electronics firm, Nothing revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) is on its way. Following this announcement, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the device would also be officially sold in the U.S. — in complete contrast to the Nothing Phone (1), which was only sold in Asia and select European markets. Nothing has also spent the past few months sharing teaser images of the phone — the first of which indicated that the device will borrow many of its design cues from the Nothing Phone(1).
Following these official teasers, noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer released CAD renders of the Nothing Phone (2) a few days ago. All this while, Nothing maintained that it expects to bring the phone to consumers by "summer 2023," without actually mentioning a launch date.
Today, the company has finally revealed the launch date for the Nothing Phone (2). Nothing's official website has now been updated with a message which reveals that the Nothing Phone (2) will be unveiled at an event on July 11, 2023. The launch event kick starts at 11 a.m. ET, and will be live-streamed via Nothing's YouTube channel.
Nothing Phone (2): Everything we know so far
Thanks to a steady stream of leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the Nothing Phone (2). While the device will inherit the Glyph interface from last year's phone, Nothing seems to have made several changes to the LED array. These include a redesigned LED strip that lights up when the phone is being charged, and minor changes to the shape of the LED strip itself.
Come to the bright side.
Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.
Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx
— Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023
The leaked renders also indicate that the Nothing Phone (2) may feature a curved metal frame as opposed to the flat edges its predecessor came with. The interesting thing about these changes is the fact that these may only become obvious when one looks at the Nothing Phone (2) from an angle.
Now that we know when to expect the Nothing Phone (2) to reach consumers' the only thing left to know are its hardware specs and the possible pricing. While Nothing remains silent about this aspect, previous reports have indicated that the phone will be a significant upgrade over the Nothing Phone (1) and will come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. While not the latest chip around, this is Qualcomm's flagship offering from 2022 and is still among the fastest, most efficient chips around for Android smartphones. There is also talk of the device featuring a 4700 mAh battery. From the leaked renders, it is evident that the Nothing Phone (2) gets a dual camera setup at the rear. We still do not know what sensors Nothing intends to use for these rear-facing cameras.