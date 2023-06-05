Nothing Phone 2 Leak Shows Off Subtle Design Changes Ahead Of July Launch

Earlier this year, Nothing — the consumer electronics brand owned by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei — confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) would make its official debut before the end of "summer 2023". Given that its predecessor — the Nothing Phone (1), launched in July 2022, we were likely looking at a possible July launch for the device. Now, ahead of the official announcement, noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer — in collaboration with Indian tech blog SmartPrix — gives us our first glimpse of the phone.

Thanks to a series of official teasers, we already knew that the Nothing Phone (2) would inherit many of its design cues from the Nothing Phone (1) — the most obvious carryover is the Glyph interface. However, now that the leaked renders of the phone are out, we can say with some degree of conviction that the Nothing Phone (2) has several subtle design changes over the first-generation device.

So #FutureSquad... Here comes your very first look at the much anticipated #NothingPhone2 through stunning 5K renders!... You're welcome...😏 On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/ho14Y8QMls pic.twitter.com/Nnhhum9L9Z — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 5, 2023

To begin with, the Nothing Phone (2) looks a lot "rounder" than the first-gen model. The company seems to have ditched the flat, iPhone-like flat edges of the Nothing Phone (1) in favor of a curved metal frame. So, while the Nothing Phone (2) might look identical to its predecessor up front, things change once you look at it from an angle. As for the Glyph interface, while it largely looks similar, it now gets a revised design for the LED strip around the camera module. The renders also seem to indicate that the phone has a 2.5D display that slightly curves towards the edges — quite unlike the cinder-block design seen on the Nothing Phone (1)