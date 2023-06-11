You Can Install Linux On Your Old Nintendo Wii (But You Probably Shouldn't)

A PC's operating system, when you drill right down to the nuts and bolts, is just a way of getting the user access to their desired functions. Whether it runs macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, or something else, a given device will use whichever system the creator happened to pick for it. It will, generally speaking, go through a wide range of iterations throughout its life, in the name of usability, security, future-proofing, and so on.

More advanced users have the knowledge to migrate an OS to another hard drive, or to replace a given one with a relatively obscure one such as Linux's Ubuntu, if it's their preference. Tinkerers find that a lot of systems are surprisingly forgiving when it comes to such experimentation, a line of thought that has actually led to the installation of Linux on the Nintendo Wii.

The console, which was released in the United States in 2006, was home to an excellent library of games. It's certainly feasible that users may want to keep their Wii hooked up to this day in order to continue to enjoy them, almost two decades later. Installing Linux on it, however, is a little more difficult to explain away. It's amazing to behold, it's not particularly functional, and it certainly isn't worth the effort, but it's still amazing nonetheless.