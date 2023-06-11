5 ChatGPT Apps That Can Read Your Docs & PDFs, Then Analyze Them For Reports

Just as its name suggests, ChatPDF is a chatbot for talking with your PDF. To do so, you simply need to import your document to the site using one of three ways: drag and drop a locally saved PDF, enter a direct link to one, or use the "Find a PDF" button to search for your document online.

When your document is ready, ChatPDF analyzes its content and subsequently opens the chat interface. This is where you can start a conversation with the PDF and scroll through the file itself. The tool will recommend a few questions for you to use, but you're also free to type your own. The best part is that ChatPDF can understand and speak any language, whether that's the document's language or your question's language. You can also find more options in the chat interface, such as renaming the chat, deleting it, resetting it (erasing the entire conversation), and exporting the conversation as a text file. If you want others to talk with your uploaded PDF, you can also share a link to it. However, they won't see any of the messages you've sent.

ChatPDF is free to use but has a daily limit of three documents with up to 120 pages each. To increase your limit, you need a Plus plan subscription. You're not required to create an account to use the chatbot, but if you want to save your chat histories, you have to sign up.