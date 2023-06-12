PS5 Games You Should Only Buy If They Go On Sale

Do you know what's nice about the current video gaming scene compared to a few generations ago? Sales consistency. Compared to the days when you had to wait for your local Walmart to have a holiday sale, games go on sale on modern platforms much more frequently. Not only is this nice because, obviously, you're spending less money, but more frequent sales also give you an opportunity to take a gamble on games you may not usually play.

Games are generally a bit on the expensive side, and with the sheer volume of new releases dropping all the time, you may not be able to justify new games for, say, your PlayStation 5 if you're not 100% committed to them. When the sales roll around, though, you can take these games for a spin, secure in the knowledge that if you don't like them, you at least didn't pay sticker price for them.