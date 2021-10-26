Returnal version 2.0 update adds a long-requested feature

Returnal made some waves when it launched for PlayStation 5 earlier this year, and now the game is being updated to version 2.0. Returnal developer Housemarque detailed the version 2.0 update today, and while it doesn’t seem to be an extensive update, it does add two big features. The first is a “Suspend Cycle” feature that will allow users to save their progress in the middle of a cycle and return to it later.

To be clear, this is not a traditional save system, so you won’t be able to save scum your way to victory if you encounter a cycle that’s giving you problems. Instead, the Suspend Cycle feature will create a single suspend point that is deleted once you resume playing. It’s good for people who have to walk away in the middle of a cycle and don’t want to lose their progress, but beyond that, it has pretty limited functionality.

For instance, Housemarque says that you won’t be able to suspend a cycle during boss battles, cinematics, intense combat scenarios, or the game’s first-person sequences. Housemarque noted that this approach to suspend points allows it to “keep the roguelike spirit and ‘high stakes’ commitment to your run intact, while still providing some quality-of-life convenience for players who like to experience Returnal in shorter bursts.”

In addition to the new Suspend Cycle feature, Returnal version 2.0 adds a Photo Mode to the game. Even though Returnal can be a dark game, there are plenty of visually impressive moments, so Photo Mode allows you to capture those moments. With the exception of first-person sequences, it sounds like Photo Mode can be activated at any time by pausing the game.

Players can use the analog sticks and triggers to change the camera angle, and then after finding the right angle for the shot, they’ll be able to change settings like focal distance and saturation before applying filters and effects. After that point, all you’ll need to do is hit the Capture button to take the screenshot. Returnal‘s version 2.0 update is live today on PS5, so give it a download and take these new features for a spin.