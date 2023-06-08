As Subreddit Blackouts Loom, Reddit CEO Announces AMA About Controversial API Changes

Reddit will host a high-stakes ask me anything (AMA) session on Friday with its current CEO, and it is likely going to garner a lot of attention. Reddit chief Steve Huffman will be addressing topics like "the latest API updates, including accessibility, mod bots, and third-party mod tools," according to the company. The API part will be a topic of hot contention, considering what has unfolded over the past few weeks in the wake of Reddit announcing the end of free APIs.

Short for Application Programming Interface, it's the secret code sauce that allows everything from a moderation bot to a third-party app to talk with a platform and do its intended job. Reddit has so far kept its APIs free, but it recently decided to charge for it, just like Twitter. Unlike Twitter, Reddit hasn't announced an outright ban on third-party clients, but it also won't tolerate a product that makes money while using the APIs for free. The end result is more or less the same in either case.

As a result, one of the most popular Reddit clients, Apollo, is calling it quits on June 30 citing the inability to pay API fees that could go up to $20 million each year. Thousands of Reddit communities, some of which have millions of followers, have announced a planned 48-hour shut down in protest, threatening that they could permanently close their gates if they don't get a fair deal from Reddit.