The 5 Best Xbox Series X|S Games You've Never Heard Of
One big difference in console gaming from 20 or even 10 years ago is the proliferation of digital games. Many gamers don't own physical games anymore; the Xbox Series S doesn't even have a disk drive. The digital revolution in console gaming makes available every title you could possibly play on a console all at once, with just the push of a button.
This is great for gamers who want to have as many options as possible, but it also means that it's nearly impossible to keep abreast of every single game you might want to play. Sometimes even really great titles get buried in the noise, especially indie games with small-to-no marketing budgets. Even award-winning Game of the Year titles are at risk of becoming needles in the digital haystack. If you're gaming on an Xbox Series X|S, here are some of the best games you can play that you might not have ever even heard of ... until now.
'Outer Wilds'
The last few years have seen a proliferation of interesting games that use time loop mechanics. One title, "12 Minutes," even had an all-star cast including Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley. That game was a grounded locked-room mystery, and definitely worth your time (it takes longer than 12 minutes to complete.) But if you want something a little more expansive and mystical, "Outer Wilds" will take you across a solar system depicted in a gorgeous, old-school painting aesthetic. The game is both naturalistic and literally out of this world, and centers around a 22-minute time loop, with a supernova destroying the entire system at the end of each cycle.
"Outer Wilds" won multiple Game of the Year awards and has a slew of reviews giving it eight or more stars out of 10, being praised not just for its art but its unique puzzles. It's been remastered for Xbox X|S since its 2019 release, where its look really shines. In 2021, an expansion mission called "Echoes of the Eye" was added, giving the title more playability. If you haven't had a chance to play one of the best indie games of the last few years, consider this your reminder to do so.
'It Takes Two'
You may have heard of "It Takes Two" considering it's already sold 10 million copies and has won multiple Game of the Year awards, but if you're the type of gamer who eschews titles that aren't major franchises or showcase the most realistic graphics, it may have slipped under your radar. If that's the case, you need to stretch outside of your comfort zone and give "It Takes Two" a shot, and you'll want to bring a friend. That's because the game's main dynamic is best experienced in co-op multiplayer, either locally or with someone online. Utilizing game mechanics from all sorts of different genres, each level will give both playable characters different abilities and the two players controlling them will need to coordinate using these abilities to solve puzzles and make their way through the game.
"It Takes Two" was developed by Hazelight Studios and released in 2021, and has since earned an army of fans. Between the engaging story, the various mini-games and mechanics you'll need to learn and master, and the specific thrill you get from beating a game with a friend (or online stranger), "It Takes Two" is a must-play title. Plus, its fun graphics shine on the Xbox X|S.
'Gears Tactics'
One game franchise you've likely heard of is "Gears of War." It was a critical and commercial hit when its first title launched in 2006, with an iconic trailer and multiplayer that helped push Xbox Live into mainstream use. The title has since spawned five major sequels. But one Xbox Series X|S title you may not have heard of is "Gears Tactics," a turn-based action strategy game set in the world of Marcus Fenix and the Horde. Using a major shooter franchise as the backdrop for a different genre of game is a great way to introduce fans of both genres to new worlds and styles of play. "Halo" did something similar with "Halo Wars," a real-time strategy game like "Command & Conquer" featuring iconography like the Covenant and UNSC warthogs.
"Gears Tactics" applies "Gears of War" mythology to turn-based tactics games like "XCOM," and the result is fantastic. Part of the charm of the "Gears" franchise is its detailed world-building and style, as well as its sound design and music. Combined with the over-the-top soldiers of the Coalition, and the grotesque underground monsters called the Horde, as well as iconic weapons like the Boomshot and Chainsaw Lancer, each turn in the tactics game can involve the fun mayhem of a multiplayer "Gears" match. "Gears" fans who've never tried tactics games will be in for a treat, and "XCOM" fans who've never sliced a Locus in two will be surprised how immersive the acclaimed shooter franchise can be.
'Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One'
Even if you haven't played any of the "Sherlock Holmes" games from developer Frogwares, you'll enjoy making your way through "Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One" for Xbox Series X|S. Despite being released just last year, "Chapter One" refers to the origin story the game places you in as the famous fictional detective. "Chapter One" is the first open-world title in the franchise, which is great because it's set on the gorgeous Mediterranean island of Cordona in the late 19th century.
While the game has received mixed reviews for its open world, the detective gameplay at its core has been widely praised and is a great option for gamers who are looking for something different than the usual shooter, sports, or platformer title. You can add a touch of old-school class to your Xbox Series X|S game library, as well as a little mystery, by grabbing a copy of "Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One."
'Death's Door'
Some of the best games are made by armies of programmers and designers. "Death's Door" isn't one of those games; it was created by just two people, David Fenn and Mark Foster (under the label Acid Nerve). The small team doesn't mean it's an inferior title, because "Death's Door" has been widely praised since its 2021 release. The single-player, 3D isometric action-adventure title has you play as a small crow who reaps souls for the "Reaping Commission Headquarters." This may sound grim, but the game is light-hearted enough that, though telling a story about mortality, it is still a blast to make your way through.
It helps that, like many indie games, it doesn't take long to complete and focuses on just a handful of straightforward game mechanics. That simplicity isn't a drawback but a virtue, because you'll find yourself immersed in the gameplay almost immediately. There are also plenty of hidden paths and secret rewards in between the quick combat encounters to keep you on your toes. The hard work of the Acid Nerve team shows in every detail of the game, which looks exceptional on Xbox Series X|S. Acid Nerve cites "Dark Souls," "The Legend of Zelda," and Studio Ghibli as influences for the title, and fans of those will feel right at home playing "Death's Door."