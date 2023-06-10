The 5 Best Xbox Series X|S Games You've Never Heard Of

One big difference in console gaming from 20 or even 10 years ago is the proliferation of digital games. Many gamers don't own physical games anymore; the Xbox Series S doesn't even have a disk drive. The digital revolution in console gaming makes available every title you could possibly play on a console all at once, with just the push of a button.

This is great for gamers who want to have as many options as possible, but it also means that it's nearly impossible to keep abreast of every single game you might want to play. Sometimes even really great titles get buried in the noise, especially indie games with small-to-no marketing budgets. Even award-winning Game of the Year titles are at risk of becoming needles in the digital haystack. If you're gaming on an Xbox Series X|S, here are some of the best games you can play that you might not have ever even heard of ... until now.