Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye expansion announced with an unsettling trailer

Outer Wilds was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about games of 2019. Two years later, indie game fans are still talking about it, and it isn’t uncommon to see Outer Wilds come up in recommendation discussions or as a highlighted deal during sales. Later this year, we’re going to have a reason to return to the Outer Wilds universe, as the game is getting a new expansion.

This expansion, dubbed Echoes of the Eye, was revealed today during an event hosted by publisher Annapurna Interactive. However, details on Echoes of the Eye are still pretty slim, and it’ll probably stay that way until the expansion releases, given the base game’s focus on discovery.

The YouTube description for the reveal trailer (which we’ve embedded above) does shed some light on what to expect. “A strange satellite photo that can’t be explained,” the description reads. “A new museum exhibit that marks the trailhead for one last journey into the wilds. Should you pull at the thread and unravel the solar system’s deepest secret, or is some knowledge better left in the dark?”

The reveal trailer certainly has an uneasy feeling to it. While it starts with a nice shot of the solar system, it isn’t long before the music takes a very dramatic, dark shift. Many of the places we visit in the trailer are shrouded in darkness as well, which almost suggests a survival horror-like tone for the expansion.

The trailer is steeped in mystery, and of course, Outer Wilds fans probably wouldn’t have it any other way. Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye will be out on September 28th on PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.