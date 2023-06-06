What Resolution Is Apple's New Vision Pro AR/VR Headset?

Since the reveal of Apple's Vision Pro AR (augmented reality) headset at WWDC 2023, there's been a lot of buzz, speculation, and disappointment. Despite the curtain finally being pulled back, and quite a few details being revealed, there are still a number of questions and uncertainties surrounding the $3,500 device.

Granted, most of the uncertainties revolves around the market and user base itself. What about the hardware? There's no shortage of AR/VR headsets already available that offer similar immersive experiences and high resolution displays. Does the Vision Pro do enough to stand out?

Much of that remains to be seen, as the headset won't be out until early 2024, but we can dig into what's been revealed so far to at least figure out how powerful the Vision Pro's display will be. Going by Apple's specs, it's going to look pretty darned nice — and is also likely one of the big contributing factors to that MSRP everyone's discussing.