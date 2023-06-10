10 Of The Most Incredible Superformance Kit Cars You Can Actually Buy, Ranked

There are few cars more iconic in American automotive history than the Shelby Cobra and Ford GT40, but their rarity combined with their legendary status means that, on the rare occasion an original example of either car crosses the auction block, they sell for eye-watering sums. Buying one is out of the question for all but the wealthiest of collectors. But there is another way to own a Cobra or GT40 without having to shell out seven figures — buy a continuation or replica.

Replicas offer the best of both worlds, in that they can be close to identical to the original car in both appearance and mechanicals, but they're much more affordable. Owners are also free to drive them at the track or on the road without having to worry about diminishing the resale value through wear and tear or higher mileage. In other words, they can drive them in the way that the car's creators intended in the first place. Superformance is one of the leading makers of replica kits and continuations, and these cars represent the best that they offer.