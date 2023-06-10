CTF Loader On Windows: What Does It Do And Can You Disable It?

If you've ever taken a casual glance at the Processes tab in your Windows Task Manager, you'd know that every version of Windows has a lot of programs and processes running in the background, many of which you've probably never even heard of. It's a testament to Windows' ability to compartmentalize that you don't have to be aware of every single one of its background processes. However, that compartmentalization can lead to occasional confusion for the user.

For instance, have you ever noticed your computer seems to be chugging along much slower than usual, so you check your Task Manager and see something called "CTF Loader" eating up all of your CPU? It can be alarming to see a program you don't recognize utilizing large portions of your PC's resources, but before you panic, let's cover what the CTF Loader is and what we can do about its ravenous hunger.