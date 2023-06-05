Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Open To Licensing Out Autopilot And Other EV Tech

"In the same way that maybe Android is helpful to the phone industry as sort of a general standard, like, we could potentially open source more code," Elon Musk said during a Twitter Space session with Ford chief Jim Farley in May. Musk made the comment soon after it was announced that Ford EVs will get access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

Now, Musk is in the mood to license Tesla's most prized automotive gem: Autopilot tech. Replying to a Twitter post detailing Tesla's lead in the EV industry, Musk mentioned that his company wants to help rival brands, too. Musk subsequently added that in the way Tesla opened its Supercharger network, the company is also "happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology."

Tesla has cultivated quite a reputation for open-sourcing its entire patent portfolio all the way back in 2014. Musk said in a Tesla blog post at the time that the entire world would benefit if Tesla and other electric car makers could agree on "a common, rapidly-evolving technology platform." Those were different times, though, when Tesla was operating at a much smaller scale and Autopilot wasn't the controversial system that it is today.