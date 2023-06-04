Windows 11 Had Its Own Ice Cream Flavor, But Why?

In October of 2021, Microsoft was looking to promote the launch of Windows 11, something that would normally garner a full-scale release party. Unfortunately, at the time, the COVID-19 pandemic was still in full swing, so gathering a bunch of people into a cramped ballroom or convention center was off the table.

In lieu of that, Microsoft teamed up with Mikey Likes It, a locally-owned artisan ice cream shop based in New York City with locations in the Lower East Side and Harlem. Michael "Mikey" Cole, founder and owner of Mikey Likes It, is one of the foremost names in New York ice cream, having been featured in The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine, and on Food Network's "The Kitchen."

Microsoft and Cole's brainchild was Bloomberry ice cream, a frozen treat made in the image of Windows 11's signature Bloom wallpaper. This blueberry ice cream was colored with "butterfly blue pea" protein, and contained pound cake chunks, royal blue chocolate-covered candies, and a blueberry pie swirl. It's like if someone opened a candy shop in the middle of a field of blueberry bushes.