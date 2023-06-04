Windows 11 Had Its Own Ice Cream Flavor, But Why?
One of the most delicious forms of advertising is limited-edition snacks. You want people to remember your product, you give them something tasty to nosh on, while they ruminate about your product. The only thing that makes limited-edition snacks even better is a promotional tie-in with a local business, just for that extra PR angle.
This is exactly what Microsoft did back in October of 2021 to celebrate the full launch of its Windows 11 operating system. It didn't just drop any old tasty snack, though. It offered a pillar of tasty snack-dom: artisanal ice cream. With the help of one of New York City's beloved ice cream institutions, Microsoft created quite possibly the most aggressively blue ice cream in human history as part of a Windows 11 advertising blitz.
The wondrous Bloomberry
In October of 2021, Microsoft was looking to promote the launch of Windows 11, something that would normally garner a full-scale release party. Unfortunately, at the time, the COVID-19 pandemic was still in full swing, so gathering a bunch of people into a cramped ballroom or convention center was off the table.
In lieu of that, Microsoft teamed up with Mikey Likes It, a locally-owned artisan ice cream shop based in New York City with locations in the Lower East Side and Harlem. Michael "Mikey" Cole, founder and owner of Mikey Likes It, is one of the foremost names in New York ice cream, having been featured in The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine, and on Food Network's "The Kitchen."
Microsoft and Cole's brainchild was Bloomberry ice cream, a frozen treat made in the image of Windows 11's signature Bloom wallpaper. This blueberry ice cream was colored with "butterfly blue pea" protein, and contained pound cake chunks, royal blue chocolate-covered candies, and a blueberry pie swirl. It's like if someone opened a candy shop in the middle of a field of blueberry bushes.
Can you still get Bloomberry ice cream?
Bloomberry ice cream was given away for free at Mikey Likes It locations during Windows 11's launch month, but it was only while supplies lasted. Considering how tasty it was, it wasn't there long. The following month, Microsoft and Mikey Likes It teamed up with gourmet food delivery service Goldbelly to help those who missed out get a taste, though that particular flavor was rather costly at $80 for four pints. Even at that premium, supplies didn't last long, and ultimately, the Bloomberry was retired.
Perhaps one day, maybe to celebrate another Windows version launch, Microsoft will return Bloomberry ice cream to us. Until then, we'll just have to dream of the unparalleled sweetness of a field of digital blueberries. Maybe you could try licking your monitor with the default Windows 11 wallpaper set up, but that wouldn't taste as good.