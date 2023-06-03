10 Classic Pickup Trucks That Are A Total Waste Of Money

Pickup trucks were originally designed to do work. They hauled lumber to house-building projects, carried gravel to road construction jobs, and brought feed to livestock. Trucks were built to take some abuse and perform duties most car owners would hesitate to do with their prized passenger vehicles. Vintage pickup trucks were never intended to become classics.

The vintage trucks lack the collectability appeal of the '60s and '70s muscle cars or Italian exotics. While a few have high-performance capabilities, almost none boasts distinguished racing heritages, and they offer much less nostalgia for enthusiasts wanting to drive the same car they did in high school. As a result, the market for restored pickup trucks is significantly limited, and hot rod conversions built to an owner's specific taste rarely find a buyer willing to pay what they cost to customize.

Buying an older pickup truck to restore, even if it is merely for personal enjoyment, is not without its perils. Rust is prevalent in older trucks and can be expensive to repair. The primitive engineering used for older pickups, including ladder frames and solid rear axles suspended on leaf springs, means a stiff ride to go with manual steering, roll-up windows, and almost no sound insulation. Here are 10 classic pickup trucks that seldom make a good investment due to their inferior design, poor quality, or lack of appeal to hotrodders.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]