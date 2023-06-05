The BMW XM's Boldest And Brightest New Options, Ranked

It's hard to fault BMW for purposely making a visual statement with its newest XM performance hybrid crossover. Not only is it the second production car of BMW's M division, but it's also the first M car to come with a hybrid powertrain. However, despite its supercar-beating performance numbers, the XM is also a luxury car. It's a five-seat behemoth that launches from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, while ensconcing all occupants in the XM's lavish interior with lounge-style rear seating, diamond-quilted Merino leather, and premium Alcantara.

Under the hood is a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 gas engine, paired with an electric motor and the brand's fifth-generation hybrid system, producing 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The modest 7.4 kWh battery provides 30 miles of all-electric range, good enough to squeeze a smile out of eco-minded buyers.

Moreover, the BMW XM has a handful of optional flair and interior colorways to make it look more aggressive and stylish. Of course, not everyone loves bling, but the BMW XM is configurable with shouty features that will never fail to merit a second look from bedazzled onlookers.