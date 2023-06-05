The BMW XM's Boldest And Brightest New Options, Ranked
It's hard to fault BMW for purposely making a visual statement with its newest XM performance hybrid crossover. Not only is it the second production car of BMW's M division, but it's also the first M car to come with a hybrid powertrain. However, despite its supercar-beating performance numbers, the XM is also a luxury car. It's a five-seat behemoth that launches from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, while ensconcing all occupants in the XM's lavish interior with lounge-style rear seating, diamond-quilted Merino leather, and premium Alcantara.
Under the hood is a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 gas engine, paired with an electric motor and the brand's fifth-generation hybrid system, producing 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The modest 7.4 kWh battery provides 30 miles of all-electric range, good enough to squeeze a smile out of eco-minded buyers.
Moreover, the BMW XM has a handful of optional flair and interior colorways to make it look more aggressive and stylish. Of course, not everyone loves bling, but the BMW XM is configurable with shouty features that will never fail to merit a second look from bedazzled onlookers.
Bold styling for expensive tastes
Thank heavens BMW resisted the urge to grab the new XM with eye-searing paint colors. Instead, it has the typical blacks, whites, and grays, but it does have a bright red (Toronto Red Metallic) and a deep blue (Marina Bay Blue metallic) hue at no extra cost. The eccentric madness of options starts with the wheels — the XM's 23-inch M Light alloys in gold (pictured above), which is a unique touch for a large SUV. Thankfully, you can have the same wheels in a more subdued steel gray option, and the standard 22-inch rollers are not that bad.
The BMW XM gets a standard Merino cowhide upholstery with a black-on-black theme, but the $1,500 Sakhir Orange leather option is worth every penny, standing out even more with a combined black accent. For $1,000 more, however, the Silverstone gray leather with a vintage coffee ceiling and door panels is a refreshing aesthetic. However, BMW's vintage coffee interior theme looks best with the Deep Lagoon teal leather upholstery (pictured above), which costs the same at $2,500.
BMW wants XM buyers to go crazier with its NightGold Metallic exterior trim, a no-cost styling option that matches well with the gold wheels. The package includes a gold-metallic accent band that runs from ahead of the A-pillars and wraps around the side windows (pictured above), the outer border of the front kidney grilles, and the rear diffuser. Another no-cost option is M Sport Brakes with blue or red calipers, and exclusive M logos.
With base prices starting at $160,00, the all-new BMW XM is a big, bold, powerful SUV that screams money and privilege. It exists in a world littered with Lambos, Aston Martins, Maybachs, Bentleys, and Rolls-Royces, but none feels more forward-looking as the XM.