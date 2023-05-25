The Best Features Of The BMW XM's Lavish Interior

The all-new BMW XM, the first hybrid SUV from the German automaker's high-performance M Division, is a controversial take on the future of crossovers. The styling is an acquired taste with a bevy of sharp angles and smooth curves, and it's certainly not a bargain with its sub-$160k base price. But the XM's best features have nothing to do with its polarizing façade.

For instance, it's a valid contender for the "world's fastest SUV" title, capable of hitting 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds and a 155-mph top speed. It's all courtesy of a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 gas engine and BMW's fifth-generation plug-in hybrid system, comprising an electric motor in the eight-speed automatic transmission and a 7.4 kW battery pack. With a combined 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque (the latter arriving from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm), the BMW XM could scoot like a real M car and deliver 30 miles of all-electric range.

Next, the BMW XM's interior is as lavish as expected from a $160,000 car. The front has a driver-centric cockpit, but the rear is a different story. Here are the best features you'll find inside the BMW XM.