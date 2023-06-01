Ford Drive Program Launches To Give Uber Drivers Flexible EV Leases

Ford just announced that it is collaborating with Uber for a program it is calling "Ford Drive." The automaker is offering flexible leases to Uber drivers, but there's an electron-fueled catch of sorts — the only vehicle available is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. According to a press release, the lease allows drivers to have the Mach-E for anywhere between one and four months. Initially, the program is going live in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Ford says it is launching the program out of an environmentally friendly initiative, as idling Uber cars in traffic likely aren't helping matters much. The program also has the added benefit of raising brand awareness for Ford's own electric vehicles. The Mach-E may be the first vehicle offered, but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility to see Ford's future EVs join the program as well, including the as-yet-unnamed three-seater. A press release notes that the Ford Drive program is part of Ford Next, which acts as the automaker's promotional wing.