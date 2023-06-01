Ford Drive Program Launches To Give Uber Drivers Flexible EV Leases
Ford just announced that it is collaborating with Uber for a program it is calling "Ford Drive." The automaker is offering flexible leases to Uber drivers, but there's an electron-fueled catch of sorts — the only vehicle available is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. According to a press release, the lease allows drivers to have the Mach-E for anywhere between one and four months. Initially, the program is going live in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Ford says it is launching the program out of an environmentally friendly initiative, as idling Uber cars in traffic likely aren't helping matters much. The program also has the added benefit of raising brand awareness for Ford's own electric vehicles. The Mach-E may be the first vehicle offered, but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility to see Ford's future EVs join the program as well, including the as-yet-unnamed three-seater. A press release notes that the Ford Drive program is part of Ford Next, which acts as the automaker's promotional wing.
Ford and Uber join forces
This program is also part of Uber's zero-emissions goal, where the platform hopes to output no emissions as a whole by 2030. Christopher Hook, the Global Head of Sustainability for Uber, states: "Climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time, and we must work together in order to tackle it. As we continue marching toward our zero-emissions goal, Uber is thrilled to partner with Ford to provide an attractive and affordable option for leasing a leading EV and help drivers lower running costs and emissions. It's a win for drivers, their riders, and the communities where they live." Whether or not the rates are "affordable" or whether or not it will be a "win" for drivers is yet to be seen.
In practice, the prospective lessee would use the Ford Drive app to choose their Mach-E. The car would then be delivered within two weeks from a pool of participating dealers. Through the app, the driver also pays the bills and schedules maintenance for the vehicle.