AEHRA Teases Its 'Supercar Sedan' EV In New Images
Despite competition from plenty of brands building electric supercars, the year-old American-Italian company Aehra makes its mark as one of the notable names in the segment of premium sports cars. With Lamborghini's former head of design — Filippo Perini — as one of the top executives, Aehra looks to disrupt the luxury EV market again.
The luxury carmaker is teasing its second supercar to step in the tracks of its ultra-premium SUV, which was unveiled in December 2022. Ahead of the official unveiling of the "supercar sedan" at the Milano Monza Moving Motor Show on June 16, Aehra has released teaser images of the car, providing some clues of the design.
As part of the teaser, Aehra released four images of the concept sedan, which is scheduled for delivery in 2026. While none of the pictures reveal the car in its entirety, they do give onlookers much to be wowed. As part of the teaser announcement, the company discusses an "almost liquid-like side profile and elegantly tapered rear." Perini adds the sedan's design is a balance of Italian styling and inspiration from nature.
Compelling design, promising performance
The design elements include sharp headlamps in the front, and a slender spoiler on the back that also houses strips for taillights. Opposed to the sleek front and back elements, the images tease curvaceous front and rear fenders, reminding us of classics like the Ferrari 250 GTO. Instead of the regular side-view mirrors, the concept features wing-shaped stalks, much like Aehra's SUV.
Further styling cues include tiny Italian flags planted on both of the sedan's C-pillars. Notably, the Aehra sedan will also have just two doors, unlike the SUV concept that has four. Aehra also notes the car will be built with recyclable carbon fiber material.
Overall, the teasers give away a modern and futuristic supercar, and Perini promises, "the car will look virtually identical to the final production model that will arrive in 2026." The company will begin production in 2025, nearly six months after the SUV, as per Electrek. The sedan is also slated to share almost 70% of its parts with the SUV to keep production efficient. To achieve its projected range of 800km (nearly 500 miles), Aehra looks to build a custom battery pack that will also be shared between both cars.
Despite the alluring design and the promising prospective, it remains to be seen if Aehra is able to fulfill its promise of delivering the luxury sedan by 2026, as firmly planted companies like Tesla struggle to sustain production.