AEHRA Teases Its 'Supercar Sedan' EV In New Images

Despite competition from plenty of brands building electric supercars, the year-old American-Italian company Aehra makes its mark as one of the notable names in the segment of premium sports cars. With Lamborghini's former head of design — Filippo Perini — as one of the top executives, Aehra looks to disrupt the luxury EV market again.

The luxury carmaker is teasing its second supercar to step in the tracks of its ultra-premium SUV, which was unveiled in December 2022. Ahead of the official unveiling of the "supercar sedan" at the Milano Monza Moving Motor Show on June 16, Aehra has released teaser images of the car, providing some clues of the design.

As part of the teaser, Aehra released four images of the concept sedan, which is scheduled for delivery in 2026. While none of the pictures reveal the car in its entirety, they do give onlookers much to be wowed. As part of the teaser announcement, the company discusses an "almost liquid-like side profile and elegantly tapered rear." Perini adds the sedan's design is a balance of Italian styling and inspiration from nature.