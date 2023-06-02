Viral Video Shows U.S. Navy Weapon System Targeting A Civilian Plane, Here's What Happened

In a video that surfaced recently and went viral on Twitter, a large-barrel gun onboard a U.S. Navy ship can be seen aiming at what appears to be a Boeing 737 aircraft. The sight can be unnerving for anyone unfamiliar with anti-aircraft systems. But instead of sounding alarmed, we hear sailors nearby guffawing and screaming, "No!" like amused villains. There's a reason why.

Seen in the video is an MK-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), fondly known as "sea-wiz," deployed on what seems to be the U.S. Navy's Harpers Ferry-class or Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship. It serves as a last line of defense, and can rain 20mm shells on unknown aircrafts, missiles, and small boats that have penetrated through other forms of defense.

The MK-15 Phalanx CIWS is programmed to track objects flying through the air using a simple radar system. Since the speed of an anti-ship missile warrants a quick reaction, the Phalanx is designed to respond automatically without instructions from a human operator. It features several operation modes, including a fully manual mode, a semi-automatic mode that requires approval to fire from a human handler, and a fully automatic mode.

It seems Phalanx was engaged in semi-automatic mode when it was captured targeting what appears to be a commercial aircraft.