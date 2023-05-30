Twitter's Community Notes Feature Expands To Misleading Images

Amidst the widespread diffusion of misinformation through AI-generated images, Twitter has launched an experimental change that blends community participation with technology to tackle the issue. The company is testing a feature called 'Community Notes' that aims to fact-check media content, an essential pursuit in an era where manipulated images or deep fakes are becoming commonplace.

Community Notes essentially allows approved contributors with a high 'Writing Impact' score to append notes to images circulating alongside tweets, adding layers of context. For instance, these notes could indicate whether the image is AI-created or manipulated in any manner.

The ultimate goal is to implement these notes, thereby adding context to and hopefully thereby limiting the virality of misleading content. Twitter's approach to battling visual misinformation essentially extends moderation responsibilities to the community rather than handling it internally. In its experimental phase, the Community Notes feature is limited to tweets with a single image, Twitter notes it also intends to broaden the scope to eventually include "Tweets with multiple images, GIFs, and videos."