Amazon Scraps Alexa Celebrity Voices, And Samuel L. Jackson Is The First To Go

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the virtual assistants available, Alexa has been the least territorial. She willingly shared space with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Shaquille O'neal ever since Amazon launched the celebrity voices feature for its smart speakers in 2019. Celebs offered their likenesses through pre-recorded voice lines: You could enjoy their infectious personalities through on-brand jokes, and unique one-liners that you could prompt using specific Alexa commands and questions.

However, according to new evidence surfaced by The Verge, that functionality is being phased out — and there's no telling when or if it will ever return. Pages for these fun Alexa skills are showing that access will eventually be revoked by September's end, but everyone's favorite sailor-mouthed actor got the axe early:

"Samuel L. Jackson's Alexa voice is no longer available for purchase," reads his Alexa Skills page at Amazon. "Customers who previously purchased the experience may continue to use the skill until April 2023 by saying 'Hey Samuel.'"

The Amazon listing has been deluged with comments from disappointed customers who still use the app. "I love having Samuel L. Jackson voice my Alexa, and I am extremely disappointed that they are discontinuing it," one verified purchaser lamented. Several commenters expressed a willingness to pay annual fees to retain the feature, while others are more upset that he doesn't drop more f-bombs.