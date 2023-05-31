How To Force Quit Programs On Windows

If you've grown tired of waiting for a frozen program to fix itself, you can quickly quit the app using a simple keyboard shortcut: Alt + F4. This combination will shut down whichever program is active when you press the keys. For this reason, you need to make sure you've selected the frozen program in the taskbar or clicked its window before pressing the keys, otherwise you may accidentally force quit a different program instead.

As with any keyboard shortcut, you can perform the action by pressing both of the keys at the same time. In some cases — typically ones involving smaller keyboards where the function row keys serve multiple roles — you will need to press the Fn + Alt + F4 keys to make the command work.

This is because pressing the Function (Fn) key will essentially tell your computer that you intend to press the F4 key in the function row, rather than perform the action mapped to that key, such as disabling the microphone, depending on how your keyboard is designed and mapped.

In some cases, this shortcut will fail to terminate the app, in which case you'll need to open the Task Manager and manually end the task that way. While we're on the topic, it's also possible to use a shortcut to quickly shut down Windows.