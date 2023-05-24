Microsoft Is Finally Making It Easier To Force Quit Windows Apps

While AI might be all the rage at Microsoft's Build conference (and around the tech world in general), one small change to Windows 11 might be the show-stopping announcement of the week. You can soon force quit an app without jumping into the task manager.

After the change, you can right-click an app's icon in the taskbar and select a new "force quit" option, effectively obsoleting the need to frustratingly stroke Ctrl + Alt + Delete on your keyboard. Most Windows power users possess strong muscle memory to do this in just a few seconds, but placing this crucial function in the app's context menu offers logical recourse for those who aren't technically inclined.

Advanced Windows users will welcome this as a lazy aid for remedying software lockups, but it represents so much more. There are edge cases where apps leak memory so hard that it prevents the task manager from launching altogether, so having another option baked into Windows' explorer framework offers helpful redundancy.

This week, Microsoft also announced you'll no longer need third-party software to open common compressed file formats, including RAR, Tar, 7-Zip, and gz, and we learned more about the new Copilot AI assistant that's long been teased. The Copilot will live as a sidebar, summonable by clicking a dedicated icon. It'll offer much of the same generative AI capabilities you've probably played with in Bing Chat, infused with app and system-level integrations.