How To Use PlayStation's Chat Transcription Accessibility Feature

In the world of technology, accessibility is critical. Companies want to get their latest innovations to as many consumers and potential consumers as possible, and this will naturally mean ensuring that their products are appropriate for as many as possible.

For gamers, a controller is par for the course, but the shape of such a device isn't appropriate for everybody. To allow as many people as possible to enjoy their games, Sony announced Project Leonardo in January 2023, a series of components –- buttons, sticks, and so on –- that can be pieced together in a configuration that suits the user's individual needs. The Japanese giant's consoles also have various other accessibility options to match users' requirements. One that will prove vital to many users is the Chat Transcription feature. Players can crucially opt to have fellow Party Chat members' words converted to text by enabling this option.

Here's how to enable this option, one of many available to the PlayStation 5 system that users may not be aware of, and precisely what it offers users.