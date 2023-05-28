How To Record Microsoft Teams Meetings In Windows

Microsoft Teams comes with a meeting recorder you can use. However, the feature is not available to all users. You must be subscribed to Office 365 Enterprise, Education, or Business. To record a meeting, you must also be the meeting organizer or are in the same organization as the one who scheduled the meeting. You can't access the Teams recorder if you're an external guest.

Here's how you can use Microsoft Teams to record your meeting in Windows:

Join or start a meeting. In the meeting window, click "More" in the top toolbar. Select "Record and transcribe > Start recording."

You will see a red circle next to the meeting timer in the upper left corner of the screen, indicating that the recording has started. All meeting attendees will also receive a notification informing them that the meeting is being recorded. When the meeting ends or everyone has left, the recording will be stopped and saved automatically. Alternatively, if you want to record only a portion of the meeting, you can stop the recording anytime. Here's how to do so:

Go to "More" in the top toolbar. Click on "Record and transcribe > Stop recording." In the pop-up, select "Stop" to proceed.

To view the recording, go to the meeting chat and click on the recording. This will redirect you to the video saved in your OneDrive or Sharepoint (if the meeting happened inside a Teams channel).