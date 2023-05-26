Nintendo Once Created A Real Pikmin Flower You Could Grow At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nintendo is no stranger to clever, and sometimes weird, marketing tactics to help promote its games and characters. In the mid-90s, for example, it even started making one-off Nintendo-branded peripherals for PC gamers. But perhaps its strangest marketing campaign of all was in 2001 when Nintendo paired with a seed company to create a new breed of flower. Not a digital plant you could cultivate in a game like "Animal Crossing," but an actual, real-life flower that consumers could buy and grow in their own homes and gardens. Named after the popular, flora-themed game, Nintendo introduced the world to the Pikmin flower.

"Pikmin" debuted in 2001 as an early GameCube title, and was conceived by Shigeru Miyamoto, who also created "Super Mario" and "The Legend of Zelda." The game is a puzzle/strategy and action platformer and involves exploring an Earth-like world with plant-like creatures called Pikmin. The game spawned several sequels and is still launching titles for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android. In the game, Pikmin are multicolored plant-animal hybrids, so naming a species of flower after them makes sense. The real-life Pikmin Flower resembles characters who've fully matured and bloomed flowers from their heads.

"This extraordinary marketing initiative to consumers demonstrates that at the core of Nintendo is creativity," said Peter Main, Nintendo's then-Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Naming a flower after a video game is just one more way Nintendo is 'seeding' creative marketing." It was a crucial time for successful advertising; the Pikmin flower wasn't just promoting its namesake game, but the GameCube console as a whole. It had just debuted in 2001, and was facing competition from both the recently-launched PlayStation 2 and Microsoft's first-generation Xbox. Nintendo's marketing needed to make a splash.