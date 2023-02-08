Pikmin 4 Switch Release Date Set For July 2023

The long-awaited "Pikmin 4" finally has a release date. There have been rumors of "Pikmin" on Switch virtually since the console debuted, but thus far the closest Nintendo has come to an actual release is a "Pokemon GO" remix with some familiar visuals. In good news for fans of adorable plantlife, new footage and a firm release date came with the February 8 Nintendo Direct broadcast.

Nintendo first teased "Pikmin 4" in a 30-second taster in September 2022. Since then, the developer has been largely quiet on the subject, so the February 8 trailer is a welcome update for the fans. From what we've seen, "Pikmin" fans can count on similar gameplay, familiar enemies, and series stalwarts like the Red and Blue Pikmin, but also a more complex and interactive game world with flourishes like flamethrowers and variable-depth water.

The trailer also indicated a new visual style with almost photorealistic fully-rendered 3D graphics combined with more cartoonish character designs and animation. That said, Nintendo has been coy about whether the trailer represented the actual visuals of "Pikmin 4," as most game previews indicate if included footage is recorded in the game engine or not, but this one came with no announcement either way.